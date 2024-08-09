U.S.

Florida man killed in dispute over handicapped parking space

A disabled homeless man allegedly shot him after they 'exchanged words'

By Mark Moore
killing over handicapped space
Richard Minor, 66, has been charged in the killing of Jonathan Arias this weekend in Sarasota, Fla. Minor is accused of killing Arias after the two men 'exchanged words' over a handicapped parking space. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was killed during a dispute over a handicapped parking space, and a disabled homeless man has been charged in the slaying, according to a report.

Jonathan Arias was gunned down after he, his wife and a friend drove into a Sarasota parking lot during a weekend getaway on Saturday, Fox 13 reported.

Arias, of Orlando, pulled his truck into one of two handicapped spots in the lot to unload fishing gear, the station reported.

Richard Minor, 66, a disabled amputee, was living in his car parked in the other handicapped space.

Minor questioned Arias about parking in the parking space, asking if they were disabled, a situation that escalated when "both men exchanged words," the station reported, citing court documents.

As Arias, his wife, and friend left for the pier, witnesses said Minor began calling after them.

At some point, Arias decided to leave.

As Arias pulled out, Minor yelled at him for driving in the wrong direction.

Arias got out of his truck and approached Minor's passenger side window when more words were exchanged and Minor doused him with bear spray.

When Arias came around to the driver's side window, Minor fired several shots at Arias, killing him.

Minor is being held in the Sarasota County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Florida, Police, Homeless
