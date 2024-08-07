Colorado teen killed by man she met on Snapchat after calling him 'weird', cops say

A Colorado teen who agreed to have sex with a man she met on Snapchat described her alleged would-be killer as "weird" moments before she met up with him.

Annabelle Floren-Wyant, 18, died during the early morning hours of Thursday at a residence in El Paso County, Colorado, according to the police report, KKTV-TV reported.

A friend called 911 to report he couldn't get a hold of Annabelle after he dropped her off at a home where she planned to meet one of her premium Snapchat subscribers to "collect money."

Authorities identified the premium subscriber as 26-year-old Jorge Luis Meza-Alarcon.

"[The friend] said Annabelle informed him Jorge was 'weird' and requested he check on her periodically via text message or phone call," the report stated.

When he was unable to reach the victim, he called 911.

Annabelle was found dead in the suspect's bedroom with blood pouring from her ear.

Deputies arrested a visibly injured Meza-Alarcon walking three miles away from the home.

During police questioning, Meza-Alarcon allegedly admitted he met Annabelle through Snapchat and agreed to pay her in exchange for sex, KOAA-TV reported, citing police records.

After the pair had sex, he said she asked him for payment and struck him when he went to grab the money.

He allegedly responded by putting her in a chokehold and claimed he later blacked out before regaining consciousness while walking in the street.

"Jorge was asked if he knew Annabelle was dead when he left the room and he stated 'without checking her pulse...' and said he 'knows how to do locks,' because he 'likes to train,' and he knows when the chokehold is used 'you only have 2-3 taps in you,'" the police report stated, according to the outlet.

The suspect "had an extreme indifference to human life when he knowingly applied a chokehold to Annabelle, which he reasonably knew would create a grave risk of death," police alleged, the records read.

Meza-Alarcon is being held on $1,000,000 bond. He is due in court Thursday.