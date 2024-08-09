Usha Vance deftly dodges question about JD's 'guyliner'

Supposedly trying to set the record straight on whether J.D. Vance wears makeup, wife Usha Vance deftly dodged the key eyeliner question to focus on ... mascara.

That's when social media blinked.

Vance is often scorched over observations that he clearly appears to be wearing eyeliner, most notably on his lower lids.

But Usha Vance insisted in a statement to Puck News on questions about his "guyliner": "They're all natural. I've always been jealous of those lashes."

But no one's talking about mascara on his eyelashes, which are nearly completely hidden by his drooping upper lids. Notice she didn't say a word about eyeliner.

But social media wits know a dodge when they see one:

Look I don’t care if the man wears eyeliner or not but Usha Vance is talking about mascara not eyeliner. https://t.co/o3mWI1Zugi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 9, 2024

So, no mascara. Still waiting for yes or no on the eyeliner. — Peg (@ethnobot) August 8, 2024

Yeah that would be mascara not eyeliner. The dude definitely wears eyeliner — Eric (@rcwhlr) August 9, 2024