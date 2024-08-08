U.S.

JD Vance ripped by conservative commentator for 'pathetic weird stalking act' involving Air Force 2

'Who thought this was a good idea?'

By Nina Joudeh
A damaging dossier on GOP vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance has been leaked to the media. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at NMC-Wollard Inc. / Wollard International on August 07, 2024 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Conservative commentator Charlie Syke from MSNBC's "Morning Joe" ripped Sen. JD Vance Thursday morning for what he deemed a "pathetic, weird stalking act" involving Vice President Kamala Harris' plane late Wednesday afternoon.

Mika Brzezinski, "Morning Joe" host, claimed that while both candidates were making appearances in Wisconsin, Vance hurried to Air Force Two and smirked at reporters as he said, "I just wanted to check out my future plane," according to Raw Story.

Brezinski, using a new nickname for Vance, 'JV Vance', asked the conservative for his thoughts on Donald Trump's vice presidential running mate.

"Who thought this was a good idea?" Sykes asked.

"I mean, really? To put the vice presidential candidate on this weird stalking routine. And that gimmick was lame with hair on it; it was just embarrassing.

Brzezinski seemingly agreed when she interjected with "awkward."

"Yeah, it was cringe; it was awkward, in part, because, as we were talking before, the split screen between this enthusiastic, happy warrior campaign and then there is JD Vance, who bumbles easy questions about, What makes you smile?" Sykes replied.

"He couldn't even come up with something that made him sound like an authentic human being."

But Skye didn't stop there.

The commentator exclaimed that Vance has shown that he's willing to do things beneath the dignity of most politicians in America, on both the right and the left.

"He is willing to say things to engage in the kinds of below-the-belt, unfair, dishonest, vile attacks that I think most politicians, I think, would say, 'You know what? Let somebody else do that, or 'That's really not where we want to go in this campaign.'"

