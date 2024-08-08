Trump says he is not recalibrating strategy as Harris surges

Donald Trump held a news conference on Thursday afternoon after being absent from the campaign trail for several days.

Before taking questions from reporters warned of a dire future for the country if he is not reelected.

He claimed there was a real possibility of World War III and claimed the U.S. economy will sink into a "1929 variety" depression.

Trump also leveled a list of complaints about his rival, Kamala Harris.

He also went after her running mate Tim Walz including claiming the Minnesota governor is "heavy into the transgender world."

Harris has taken almost no questions from reporters since entering the race for the White House on July 21, and Trump is seeking to turn her lack of media exposure into an election issue as she surges ahead in polling and draws large crowds.

Trump claimed Harris won't do interviews because she is "incompetent."

When asked if he is changing his campaign with Harris in the race he said he wasn't.

"I haven't recalibrated strategy at all," Trump said.

When asked if he was upset about the number of people Harris has drawn to recent campaign events, Trump complained that the press won't report on his large crowds.

"I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowds she has," Trump said. "In history, no one has had crowds my size."

Later he claimed that he had the largest crowds in U.S. history and even said he had a bigger crowd in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 than Martin Luther King, Jr. attracted for his famous "I have a dream" speech.

"Nobody has spoken to crowds bigger than me. If you look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours ... we had more."

Trump announced that he was going to do an interview with Elon Musk on Monday evening and called him "very brave" for endorsing him.

Trump claimed he has set up three debates in September with various networks but there has been no agreement with the Harris campaign. Trump says he has spoken to Fox, NBC and ABC for the debates.



In recent weeks, Harris has spoken off the record and answered just one question during an official appearance with Biden, while Trump appears regularly on friendly mainstream news shows and social media channels.

Harris has ignited her campaign in the last 18 days, pulling in record fundraising and eliminating the poll lead that Trump built up against Biden with her simple message: "We're not going back."

Three months out from election day, she and Walz are barnstorming the battleground states, appearing Thursday in Detroit, Michigan before heading to the racially diverse "Sun Belt" states of Arizona and Nevada for rallies on Friday and Saturday.

Trump and Vance have struggled to come up with effective attack lines to define Harris or Walz, although they have seized on the progressive records of both and have targeted supposed questions over Walz's military record.

-With the AFP