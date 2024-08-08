U.S.

U.S.

Trump says he is not recalibrating strategy as Harris surges

He also claimed there was a real possibility of World War III and the U.S. economy would sink into a "1929 variety" depression

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Donald Trump
Donald Trump speaks to the media from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. C-SPAN

Donald Trump held a news conference on Thursday afternoon after being absent from the campaign trail for several days.

Before taking questions from reporters warned of a dire future for the country if he is not reelected.

He claimed there was a real possibility of World War III and claimed the U.S. economy will sink into a "1929 variety" depression.

Trump also leveled a list of complaints about his rival, Kamala Harris.

He also went after her running mate Tim Walz including claiming the Minnesota governor is "heavy into the transgender world."

Harris has taken almost no questions from reporters since entering the race for the White House on July 21, and Trump is seeking to turn her lack of media exposure into an election issue as she surges ahead in polling and draws large crowds.

Trump claimed Harris won't do interviews because she is "incompetent."

When asked if he is changing his campaign with Harris in the race he said he wasn't.

"I haven't recalibrated strategy at all," Trump said.

When asked if he was upset about the number of people Harris has drawn to recent campaign events, Trump complained that the press won't report on his large crowds.

"I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowds she has," Trump said. "In history, no one has had crowds my size."

Later he claimed that he had the largest crowds in U.S. history and even said he had a bigger crowd in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 than Martin Luther King, Jr. attracted for his famous "I have a dream" speech.

"Nobody has spoken to crowds bigger than me. If you look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours ... we had more."

Trump announced that he was going to do an interview with Elon Musk on Monday evening and called him "very brave" for endorsing him.

Trump claimed he has set up three debates in September with various networks but there has been no agreement with the Harris campaign. Trump says he has spoken to Fox, NBC and ABC for the debates.

In recent weeks, Harris has spoken off the record and answered just one question during an official appearance with Biden, while Trump appears regularly on friendly mainstream news shows and social media channels.

Harris has ignited her campaign in the last 18 days, pulling in record fundraising and eliminating the poll lead that Trump built up against Biden with her simple message: "We're not going back."

Three months out from election day, she and Walz are barnstorming the battleground states, appearing Thursday in Detroit, Michigan before heading to the racially diverse "Sun Belt" states of Arizona and Nevada for rallies on Friday and Saturday.

Trump and Vance have struggled to come up with effective attack lines to define Harris or Walz, although they have seized on the progressive records of both and have targeted supposed questions over Walz's military record.

-With the AFP

Tags
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Florida
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics