U.S.

U.S.

Trump claims he used to stop 'lock her up' chants because he was 'very protective' of Hillary

"With Hilary Clinton, I could have done things to her that would've made your head spin," Donald Trump said.

By
Donald Trump
Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump answers questions during the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 2024. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

At a press conference in Mar-a-Lago Thursday, former president Donald Trump told reporters that he was "very protective" of Hilary Clinton as president.

"With Hilary Clinton, I could have done things to her that would've made your head spin," Trump said. "I thought it was a very bad thing. Take the wife of a president of the United States and put her in jail."

Perhaps in reference to his own legal dealings, Trump went on to say: "Then I see the way they treat me. That's the way it goes."

Despite everything, he claims he was "very protective of her" and that "nobody would understand that."

Trump referenced when his "people" would chant "lock her up, lock her up" he would tell them all to "relax, please."

Trump may not have initiated the chant himself at rallies, but he has made numerous comments in the past suggesting Clinton should be jailed.

"I think Hillary is very weak, I think she's pathetic, I think she should be in jail for what she did with her emails, ok? I think she should be in jail," he said in 2016. More recently he suggested locking up both Biden and Hillary during a Florida appearance in 2020.

Tags
Donald Trump
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics