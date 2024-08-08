Trump claims he used to stop 'lock her up' chants because he was 'very protective' of Hillary

At a press conference in Mar-a-Lago Thursday, former president Donald Trump told reporters that he was "very protective" of Hilary Clinton as president.

"With Hilary Clinton, I could have done things to her that would've made your head spin," Trump said. "I thought it was a very bad thing. Take the wife of a president of the United States and put her in jail."

Perhaps in reference to his own legal dealings, Trump went on to say: "Then I see the way they treat me. That's the way it goes."

Despite everything, he claims he was "very protective of her" and that "nobody would understand that."

Trump referenced when his "people" would chant "lock her up, lock her up" he would tell them all to "relax, please."

Trump said his people wanted to prosecute @HillaryClinton and he “could have done terrible things to her,” but instead he was “very protective of her” because he didn’t want to see the wife of a president to go to jail. pic.twitter.com/0UMg5S15Ua — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 8, 2024

Trump may not have initiated the chant himself at rallies, but he has made numerous comments in the past suggesting Clinton should be jailed.

"I think Hillary is very weak, I think she's pathetic, I think she should be in jail for what she did with her emails, ok? I think she should be in jail," he said in 2016. More recently he suggested locking up both Biden and Hillary during a Florida appearance in 2020.