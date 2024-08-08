World

World

Dramatic video captures aftermath of surprise Ukraine bombing in Russia

By Lissel Devetori @https://x.com/lisselthalia
RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CONFLICT-BORDER
Children climb on a Russian T-62 tank in a local military park in the Russian city of Kursk which is now being attacked by Ukrainian troops. OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Dramatic videos and photos continue to emerge from the Kursk region along the Russia-Ukraine border, where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise offensive earlier this week.

The attack is already being considered one of the most significant cross-border moves by Ukraine since Russia initiated its offensive in 2022. Reports from the region have captured how the situation has played out on the ground.

In one video shared on Reddit, a woman says she lost her home in the surprise offensive and encouraged people to evacuate with their loved ones, important documents and pets.

"My house is gone," she said in the video. "I can't believe it. Guys, evacuate, leave however you can. They say that, now I've already had two people write me, that it's possible to get in, get out, retrieve some documents for people, animals, and so on. Don't leave the animals behind, please. I can't believe it. God."

A Russian citizen in Kursk region can't believe her house is gone and that she has to evacuate with her family.
byu/BigDeckBob inUkraineWarVideoReport

Another video posted to Twitter captured the moment a group of Russian soldiers surrendered in the region.

And lastly, other video purportedly showed cars of locals evacuation the region.

Tags
Ukraine, Russia, Putin, Military
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics