Dramatic video captures aftermath of surprise Ukraine bombing in Russia

Dramatic videos and photos continue to emerge from the Kursk region along the Russia-Ukraine border, where Ukrainian forces launched a surprise offensive earlier this week.

The attack is already being considered one of the most significant cross-border moves by Ukraine since Russia initiated its offensive in 2022. Reports from the region have captured how the situation has played out on the ground.

In one video shared on Reddit, a woman says she lost her home in the surprise offensive and encouraged people to evacuate with their loved ones, important documents and pets.

"My house is gone," she said in the video. "I can't believe it. Guys, evacuate, leave however you can. They say that, now I've already had two people write me, that it's possible to get in, get out, retrieve some documents for people, animals, and so on. Don't leave the animals behind, please. I can't believe it. God."

Another video posted to Twitter captured the moment a group of Russian soldiers surrendered in the region.

⚡️The moment of surrender of soldiers of the 🇷🇺Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. About 50 people pic.twitter.com/oFYhPKgTRJ — 🪖MilitaryNewsUA🇺🇦 (@front_ukrainian) August 8, 2024

And lastly, other video purportedly showed cars of locals evacuation the region.