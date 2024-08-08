World

World

Ukraine to unleash robot dogs on its front lines

Ukraine could soon unleash robot dogs on its front lines, replacing soldiers for perilous missions like spying on Russian trenches or detecting mines

By
Robot dogs
Ukraine could soon unleash robot dogs on its front lines, replacing soldiers for perilous missions like spying on Russian trenches or detecting mines. Ukraine could soon unleash robot dogs on its front lines, replacing soldiers for perilous missions like spying on Russian trenches or detecting mines.

Ukraine could soon unleash robot dogs on its front lines, replacing soldiers for perilous missions like spying on Russian trenches or detecting mines.

At a demonstration in an undisclosed part of Ukraine, the metallic dog known as model "BAD One" stood up, crouched, ran and jumped according to commands transmitted by its operator.

Stealthy and agile, they could soon become an invaluable ally on the front line for an Ukrainian army that is short on manpower to repel the Russian invasion, its makers said.

Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones.

"We have surveillance soldiers who get sent on reconnaissance missions (who) are most of the time very highly trained people, very experienced people (and) always exposed to risks," said the operator who called himself "Yuri", as he showed it off to AFP journalists.

"This dog limits the risk for soldiers and increases operational capabilities. This is the core function of the dog," said the operator, who works for a British company providing military equipment.

A more advanced model, known as "BAD Two" could not be shown for security reasons.

The device used in the demonstration has a battery that powers it for around two hours.

Useful for detecting mines or improvised explosive devices, the robot dog can also be used to carry up to seven kilos (15 pounds) of ammunition or medicines to hot spots on the battlefield.

"I can't say how many we deployed" in Ukraine, Yuri said, adding: "But it will have a significant impact on the operations and increase the safety of soldiers."

And if the robot dogs were ever to fall into Russian hands, he said, an emergency switch allows the operator to erase all its data.

Read more
Tags
Ukraine
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics