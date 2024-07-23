Business

Business

Musk Plans to Staff Tesla Factories With Humanoid Robots

The walking robots are nearly 6' tall and weigh over 100 pounds

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Tesla robots
A Tesla robot is seen on display during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference. WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk says Tesla will start producing and using "genuinely useful" humanoid robots at Tesla next year.

He says he hopes to expand production for other companies in 2026.

Musk made the announcement in a response to another user's post Monday on his X social media platform.

In June, Tesla announced that it had built the Optimus robot from the ground up and is already being tested in its factories.

The goal of the company's robot program is to create a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robots that are capable of "performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks."

Engineers have been working to improve the machine's balance, navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world.

First dubbed as "The Tesla Bot," Optimus was first announced at Tesla's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day event in Aug. 2021.

Optimus Gen 2 was introduced in December 2023. It stands 5'11" and weighs 121 pounds.

Read more
Tags
Elon Musk, Musk, Tesla, Robots
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics