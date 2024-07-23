Musk Plans to Staff Tesla Factories With Humanoid Robots

Elon Musk says Tesla will start producing and using "genuinely useful" humanoid robots at Tesla next year.

He says he hopes to expand production for other companies in 2026.

Musk made the announcement in a response to another user's post Monday on his X social media platform.

In June, Tesla announced that it had built the Optimus robot from the ground up and is already being tested in its factories.

We've built @Tesla_Optimus from the ground up – and it's already being tested in our factories pic.twitter.com/TDWZXeM74W — Tesla (@Tesla) June 13, 2024

The goal of the company's robot program is to create a general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robots that are capable of "performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks."

Engineers have been working to improve the machine's balance, navigation, perception and interaction with the physical world.

First dubbed as "The Tesla Bot," Optimus was first announced at Tesla's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day event in Aug. 2021.

Optimus Gen 2 was introduced in December 2023. It stands 5'11" and weighs 121 pounds.