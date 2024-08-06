News

Robot dentist does fully automated procedure on human

The AI software uses a robotic arm and 3D imaging to perform the dental work

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Robot dentist
The Perceptive robot carried out the first fully automated dental procedure. Handout photo/Perceptive

An AI-driven fully automated dental robot completed successfully completed the world's first fully automated dental procedure on a human.

Perceptive is the company behind the robot dentist.

It claims the test is a significant leap forward in dental care, integrating advanced imaging, artificial intelligence and robotics in dentistry.

The dental robotics system integrates AI-driven 3D imaging software with a robotic arm designed to perform dental procedures, according to the company.


The goal is for the robot to complete tasks such as crown placements in just 15 minutes.

The standard crown replacement treatment currently requires two office visits.

"This medical breakthrough enhances precision and efficiency of dental procedures, and democratizes access to better dental care, for improved patient experience and clinical outcomes," said Dr. Chris Ciriello, CEO and Founder of Perceptive. "We look forward to advancing our system and pioneering scalable, fully automated dental healthcare solutions for patients.”

Perceptive’s AI robotics system first scans the patient’s tooth and mouth. It then analyzes the 3D data and plans the procedure "with efficiency and high precision."

The company is partnered with the Harvard School of Dental Medicine.

"Perceptive’s technology achieves over a 90% accuracy rate for detecting caries without the ionizing radiation associated with traditional X-rays and CBCT scanners," said German Galluicci, DMD, Ph.D., Chairman of Restorative Dentistry at Harvard School of Dental Medicine.

Perceptive say it has raised $30 million in funding.

It's unclear how close the company is to developing a machine that would be ready for commercial use.

