California man stabs 65-year-old Walmart worker to death in random attack: 'Everybody loved her'

A beloved 65-year-old Walmart worker died in what appears to be a seemingly random stabbing attack allegedly perpetrated by a California parolee.

Longtime employee and mother of three Jessica Morales was allegedly stabbed to death in front of customers Monday morning at a Walmart in Lake Elsinore, California, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old parolee Lonnie Hinton, turned himself in to authorities later that day and was booked for murder.

Hinton was released from prison earlier this year for robbery and was on active parole when he allegedly killed Morales in what investigators believe to be a "random event," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities did not elaborate on how much time Hinton served or what qualified him for early release.

"She was a really good person. Great friend. Everybody loved her," Morales' unidentified female coworker told KTTV-TV.

"You're here to work and try to help customers, not for you to be stabbed or insulted, you know? You want to be safe where you work and you're not," she added.

Morales worked at Walmart for over 25 years.

"We're heartbroken by what has happened at our Lake Elsinore store," the company said in a statement to the station. "The facility will remain closed as we work with police during their investigation. We offer our condolences and support to the family during this difficult time and will continue working with our associates, providing support as needed."

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help offset funeral costs described Morales as "kind, generous, and loving to everyone she encountered. She always put people before herself. Though it pains us, we now have a beautiful angel looking over our family."