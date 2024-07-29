U.S.

U.S.

2 Teenaged Texas Walmart Employees Arrested in $1 Million Theft Operation

Authorities were notified of the large-scale theft at a location in San Angelo

By Nina Joudeh
Walmart Employees Arrested in $1 Million Operation -Texas
Carmelo D. Amigleo, 18 years old, and Ryan Munoz, 18 years old, were taken into custody on July 29 following a week-long investigation. San Angelo Police Department

The San Angelo Police Department in Texas has arrested two Walmart employees involved in a large-scale $1 million theft operation.

Carmelo D. Amigleo, 18 years old, and Ryan Munoz, 18 years old, were taken into custody on July 29 following a week-long investigation.

Authorities were notified on July 23 of an alleged large-scale and ongoing theft at 1852 Sherwood Way, San Angelo.

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, detectives executed two search warrants at local residences, resulting in the discovery of several pieces of evidence and proceeds related to the crime.

Primary findings indicate that approximately one million dollars have been stolen from the Walmart on Sherwood Way over the course of the past year.

The SAPD announced the arrest of the two suspects in a press conference on Monday.

Read more
Tags
Texas, Walmart, Theft, Operation, Suspects, Arrested
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics