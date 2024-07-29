2 Teenaged Texas Walmart Employees Arrested in $1 Million Theft Operation

The San Angelo Police Department in Texas has arrested two Walmart employees involved in a large-scale $1 million theft operation.

Carmelo D. Amigleo, 18 years old, and Ryan Munoz, 18 years old, were taken into custody on July 29 following a week-long investigation.

Authorities were notified on July 23 of an alleged large-scale and ongoing theft at 1852 Sherwood Way, San Angelo.

On Sunday, July 28, 2024, detectives executed two search warrants at local residences, resulting in the discovery of several pieces of evidence and proceeds related to the crime.

Primary findings indicate that approximately one million dollars have been stolen from the Walmart on Sherwood Way over the course of the past year.

The SAPD announced the arrest of the two suspects in a press conference on Monday.