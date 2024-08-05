Massachusetts woman 'filled with rage' stabbed her firefighter husband to death with steak knife

Christine Ricci, 46, the wife of Michael Ricci, 51, was found guilty in a Massachusetts court for stabbing her husband to death with a steak knife.

She was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon on Friday, reported WBTS-TV.

Ricci was initially arrested and charged with the January 2021 murder of Michael Ricci, a 23 year member of the Boston Fire Department, after learning about his affair.

Witnesses at the trial testified that Ricci became obsessed with learning more about the affair, which began in fall 2018 and culminated in a series of daily fights between the couple.

During closing arguments on Thursday, the prosecutor for Plymouth County told the courtroom Christine Ricci was "filled with rage" and was motivated by jealousy before twice stabbing her husband with a steak knife, according to Mass Live.

Despite witness testimony during the trial that the firefighter was seen with bruises and fat lips that came from his wife, no one could say that Michael Ricci physically abused his wife, prosecutor Jeremy Beth Kusmin said.

The couple's 16-year-old daughter, Sophiya Ricci, also testified at her mother's trial and revealed that her parents' verbal fights were not "alarming to me. I was used to it."

However, after hearing loud voices in the home, the 16-year-old ran downstairs to find her father lying on his back in a pool of blood near a knife as her mother yelled for her to call 911.

Authorities say the couple was arguing on January 28, 2021, before Ricci grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Michael Ricci twice.

Michael Ricci's stab wounds, one in the heart and one in the upper rear left shoulder, were "not consistent with the defendant's account of the events," prosecutors argued in court filings.

Christine told first responders that her husband was having a manic episode and fell before claiming self-defense, stating Michael had lunged at her during their fight.

Her lawyer and family say she suffered from mental health issues and said that she was on multiple medications, suffered from panic attacks and was in counseling and therapy.

Christine Ricci will be sentenced on August 22.