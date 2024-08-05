U.S.

U.S.

Massachusetts woman 'filled with rage' stabbed her firefighter husband to death with steak knife

Michael Ricci's stab wounds, one in the heart and one in the upper rear left shoulder were found 'not consistent with the defendant's account of the events'

By Nina Joudeh
Christine Ricci Found Guilty of Murdering Husband
Testimony at trial from first responders revealed Michael Ricci had been stabbed in the heart and upper left shoulder. X; Court TV

Christine Ricci, 46, the wife of Michael Ricci, 51, was found guilty in a Massachusetts court for stabbing her husband to death with a steak knife.

She was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon on Friday, reported WBTS-TV.

Ricci was initially arrested and charged with the January 2021 murder of Michael Ricci, a 23 year member of the Boston Fire Department, after learning about his affair.

Witnesses at the trial testified that Ricci became obsessed with learning more about the affair, which began in fall 2018 and culminated in a series of daily fights between the couple.

During closing arguments on Thursday, the prosecutor for Plymouth County told the courtroom Christine Ricci was "filled with rage" and was motivated by jealousy before twice stabbing her husband with a steak knife, according to Mass Live.

Despite witness testimony during the trial that the firefighter was seen with bruises and fat lips that came from his wife, no one could say that Michael Ricci physically abused his wife, prosecutor Jeremy Beth Kusmin said.

The couple's 16-year-old daughter, Sophiya Ricci, also testified at her mother's trial and revealed that her parents' verbal fights were not "alarming to me. I was used to it."

However, after hearing loud voices in the home, the 16-year-old ran downstairs to find her father lying on his back in a pool of blood near a knife as her mother yelled for her to call 911.

Authorities say the couple was arguing on January 28, 2021, before Ricci grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Michael Ricci twice.

Michael Ricci's stab wounds, one in the heart and one in the upper rear left shoulder, were "not consistent with the defendant's account of the events," prosecutors argued in court filings.

Christine told first responders that her husband was having a manic episode and fell before claiming self-defense, stating Michael had lunged at her during their fight.

Her lawyer and family say she suffered from mental health issues and said that she was on multiple medications, suffered from panic attacks and was in counseling and therapy.

Christine Ricci will be sentenced on August 22.

Read more
Tags
Boston, Massachusetts, Stabbing
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics