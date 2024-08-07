JD Vance accuses Tim Walz of 'stolen valor' over military service

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance accused Gov. Tim Walz of "stolen valor" during a campaign stop in Michigan on Wednesday.

Vance, who served in Iraq as a U.S. Marine, claimed that when Walz was asked to go to Iraq, he dropped out of the Army and "allowed his unit to go without him."

He said it was "shameful" to have his unit go without him and called Walz "dishonest."

Vance brought up a statement the Harris campaign put out about gun control saying guns of war shouldn't be on American streets.

"I wonder Tim Walz, when were you ever at war?" Vance questioned.

"What bothers me about Tim Walz is the stolen valor. Do not pretend to be something you are not," Vance said.

Walz is a retired Army National Guard noncommissioned officer. He enlisted in 1981 and retired in 2005, Miltary.com reported.

He deployed to Italy to support U.S. operations in Afghanistan according to Minnesota Public Radio.

His opponent in the 2022 Minnesota governor's race claimed Walz quit the Guard to avoid a deployment to Iraq.

Walz said he retired to run for Congress, the Star Tribune reported.