U.S.

U.S.

Kamala Harris picks Minn. Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate

The move comes as Democrats are reinvigorated after she replaced President Biden at the top of the ticket

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Atlanta last week ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images
Minn. Gov. Walz Targets Trump's 'Weird'
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is targeting the Trump campaign with a new assault strategy: dubbing them “weird.” Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate.

She made the announcement via social media on Tuesday morning.

The news broke hours before the vice president was set to go on a multi-state campaign swing with her new running mate.

She is scheduled to appear at a rally at Temple Univerity in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

Several news outlets had reported her choice had narrowed down to Josh Shapiro, the Pennslyvania governor and Walz before she selected Walz.

President Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July after losing support from many top Democrats in the days after what was described as a disasterous debate with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Key party members, including Biden, quickly threw their support behind Harris, clearing her path to gain the Democratic nomination.

Polls have showed the race has tilted from Trump to Harris in recent weeks but the election is expected to come down to a few swing states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Harris hopes her vice presidential pick will help pick up swing voters in those key states.

Read more
Tags
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics