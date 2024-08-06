Kamala Harris picks Minn. Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate.

She made the announcement via social media on Tuesday morning.

The news broke hours before the vice president was set to go on a multi-state campaign swing with her new running mate.

She is scheduled to appear at a rally at Temple Univerity in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening.

I am proud to announce that I've asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate.



As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his.



It's great to have him on the team.



Now let’s get to work. Join us:https://t.co/W4AE2WlMTj — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2024

Several news outlets had reported her choice had narrowed down to Josh Shapiro, the Pennslyvania governor and Walz before she selected Walz.

President Biden dropped out of the presidential race in July after losing support from many top Democrats in the days after what was described as a disasterous debate with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Key party members, including Biden, quickly threw their support behind Harris, clearing her path to gain the Democratic nomination.

Polls have showed the race has tilted from Trump to Harris in recent weeks but the election is expected to come down to a few swing states, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Harris hopes her vice presidential pick will help pick up swing voters in those key states.