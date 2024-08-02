JD Vance told son to 'shut the hell up' about Pikachu so he could take Trump call

While on the Full Send Podcast, Senator JD Vance talked about his experience becoming Donald Trump's running mate and how he had to tell his 7-year-old to "shut the hell up."

Vance went on to say that he got a call while he was in his hotel room with his son from the former president on day one of the RNC, which he actually missed.

Vance called Trump back and was immediately greeted with "JD you missed a very important phone call." Trump was trying to get a hold of Vance to let him know he was his veep pick.

"I tense up and almost have a heart attack," Vance said.

Meanwhile, his son was also trying to get his attention to talk about Pikachu. So, Vance admits that he had to say, "son, shut the hell up for thirty seconds about Pikachu."

He justified his reaction by saying it was "the most important phone call of [his] life."