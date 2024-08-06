Tropical Storm Debby expected to bring 'catastrophic' rains to East Coast

Tropical Storm Debby is slowing as it moves north along the Georgia coast and is expected to meander off the coast of South Carolina for more than a day bringing strong winds and "catastrophic" flooding.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday the storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts.

On Thursday a front approaching from the upper Midwest should cause Debby to move faster toward the north across the Carolinas and then into the Mid-Atlantic region, the National Hurricane Center warned.

The updated track forecast is a bit west of the previous forecast starting at about 48 hours.

Little change in Debby's intensity is expected Tuesday as the center moves offshore. However, some strengthening is forecast beginning on Wednesday due to the storm being over very warm waters in the Atlantic.

Forecasters warn that potentially historic heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia and

eastern South Carolina through Friday will likely result in areas of catastrophic flooding.

Heavy rainfall will likely result in flooding impacts from northern North Carolina through portions of Mid-Atlantic States and southern New England through Sunday

morning.

Dangerous storm surge and tropical storm conditions will spread northward along the southeast U.S. coast from northeastern Florida to North Carolina through the middle of the week.

Storm surge and tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for portions of

these areas.

Debby is expected to produce potentially historic rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches, with maximum amounts of 25 inches, bringing areas of catastrophic flooding across portions of southeast Georgia, the eastern half of South Carolina, and southeast North Carolina through Friday.

From northern North Carolina through portions of the Mid-Atlantic States, 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, with local amounts to 12 inches, are expected through Sunday morning. This rainfall will likely result in areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, with river flooding possible.

An additional scattered 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, with maximum amounts of 4 inches is possible across western portion of the Central Florida Peninsula today which may aggravate any ongoing flooding conditions across that vicinity.

Florida is also dealing with downed power lines and flooded areas from the storm.