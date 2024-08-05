Hurricane Debby blows $1M in cocaine onto Florida beach

More than $1 million worth of cocaine washed up on a beach in the Florida Keys as Hurricane Debby lashed the Sunshine State, the U.S. Border Patrol said Monday.
A good Samaritan contacted authorities after finding the 25 bricks of blow, which weighed a total of 70 pounds, Samuel Briggs II, acting chief of the Border Patrol's Miami sector said on social media.
"U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million," Briggs wrote.
A photo showed the packages labeled with a red, arrowhead-shaped design against a black background.
At least four deaths have been blamed on Debby, which made landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday but has since weakened to a tropical storm, the Associated Press reported Monday evening.
Debby is forecast to dump record-setting rain of up to 30 inches on some areas, with Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, both bracing for the possibility of flash flooding, AP said.