Hurricane Debby blows $1M in cocaine onto Florida beach

More than $1 million worth of cocaine washed up on a beach in the Florida Keys as Hurricane Debby lashed the Sunshine State, the U.S. Border Patrol said Monday.

A good Samaritan contacted authorities after finding the 25 bricks of blow, which weighed a total of 70 pounds, Samuel Briggs II, acting chief of the Border Patrol's Miami sector said on social media.

"U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million," Briggs wrote.

Hurricane Debby blew 25 packages of cocaine (70 lbs.) onto a beach in the Florida Keys. Good Samaritan discovered the drugs & contacted authorities. U.S. Border Patrol seized the drugs, which have a street value of over $1 million dollars.#Hurricane #Debby #Florida #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/nsjKu6qm8V — Samuel Briggs II (@USBPChiefMIP) August 5, 2024

A photo showed the packages labeled with a red, arrowhead-shaped design against a black background.

At least four deaths have been blamed on Debby, which made landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday but has since weakened to a tropical storm, the Associated Press reported Monday evening.

Debby is forecast to dump record-setting rain of up to 30 inches on some areas, with Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, both bracing for the possibility of flash flooding, AP said.