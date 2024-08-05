U.S.

U.S.

Pictured: Downed trees, broken power lines in Tallahassee as Hurricane Debby barrels up Florida coast.

Hurricane Debby is currently making it's way through the Florida coast and is barreling towards Georgia and the Carolinas

By Lissel Devetori @https://x.com/lisselthalia
Via X @CityofLTH
Image of Hurricane Debby
Via X @CityofLTH

The first images of the storm damage left in the wake of Hurricane Debby's path are beginning to emerge as extreme weather moves up the U.S. coast.

The city of Tallahassee, Florida shared images on X of downed trees and power lines due to Debby's high speed winds.

Hurricane Debby is currently making its way through the Florida coast and is barreling toward Georgia and the Carolinas.

Schools and local municipalites in Georgia are bracing for Debby's impact. At least three universities in the Peach State have closed their campuses, according to the University Herald.

This is a developing story.

Tags
Weather, Hurricane
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics