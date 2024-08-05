Pictured: Downed trees, broken power lines in Tallahassee as Hurricane Debby barrels up Florida coast.

The first images of the storm damage left in the wake of Hurricane Debby's path are beginning to emerge as extreme weather moves up the U.S. coast.
The city of Tallahassee, Florida shared images on X of downed trees and power lines due to Debby's high speed winds.
Hurricane Debby is currently making its way through the Florida coast and is barreling toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
Schools and local municipalites in Georgia are bracing for Debby's impact. At least three universities in the Peach State have closed their campuses, according to the University Herald.
This is a developing story.
