13-year-old Florida boy crushed to death by tree in Hurricane Debby

A 13-year-old Florida boy was crushed to death when a tree fell on a mobile home Monday morning as Tropical Storm Debby made its way across the state, officials said.

The Levy County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 8770 NW 168 Place in Fanning Springs, about 35 miles west of Gainesville, at 8 a.m. Monday after a report that a tree had fallen on a mobile home.

Authorities confirmed a 13-year-old boy, who was not named, was crushed to death inside. No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office said Sheriff Bobby McCallum personally responded to the scene, and was with the family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy," the sheriff's office said.

"We encourage everyone to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up the damage. Downed powerlines and falling trees are among the many hazards. One life is too many. Please be safe," the sheriff's office said.

Debby made landfall early Monday in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 1 hurricane, less than 10 miles from where Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Aug. 30, 2023.

Debby quickly weakened to a tropical storm, but despite the reduced wind speeds, torrential flooding rains were expected to continue.

Between Saturday morning and Monday morning, some locations along Florida's west coast saw more than a foot of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. A tornado watch remained in effect for large parts of central and northeastern Florida and parts of Georgia until 4 p.m. Monday.