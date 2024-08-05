Rapper T.I. arrested in case of mistaken identity at Atlanta airport

Rapper T.I. was reportedly arrested at a Georgia airport when he was mistaken for another man who shares his real name.

The three-time Grammy winner and Atlanta native was booked into the Clayton County jail because the warrant that prompted his arrest was issued out of state and triggered an automatic extradition hearing, according to TMZ.

T.I., real name Clifford Harris, spent about two hours in custody before his identity was confirmed and a judge ordered his release, the rapper's lawyer, Steven Sadow, told TMZ.

The mix-up at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport occurred because another Clifford Harris is wanted in Maryland on charges that include stalking, Entertainment Weekly said.

The Clifford Harris named in the warrant weights 205 pounds but T.I. only weighs 165, according to TMZ.