Rapper Snoop Dogg to Carry Olympic Torch in Paris

The entertainer is part of NBC's coverage team for the games

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Snoop Dogg
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Snoop Dogg attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Rapper Snoop Dog will be one of the final Olympic torch bearers. He will carry the torch through the streets of no northern Paris on Friday ahead of the opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg, 52, will carry the torch during the last stretch before it heads to the Eiffel Tower, according to Saint-Denis mayor Mathieu Hanotin.

He will be joined by some French celebrities in the final stretch, including actress Laetitia Casta and rapper MC Solaar, according to the Athletic.

NBC earlier announced that Snoop Dogg was going to be a commentator during the games.

The entertainer will be a part of Primetime in Paris, joining host Mike Tirico to report on attending Olympic competitions, visiting with Olympic athletes and their friends and families and exploring the "unique sights and sounds that only Paris has to offer."

Tags
Olympics, Snoop dogg, Paris
