Rapper Snoop Dogg to Carry Olympic Torch in Paris

Rapper Snoop Dog will be one of the final Olympic torch bearers. He will carry the torch through the streets of no northern Paris on Friday ahead of the opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg, 52, will carry the torch during the last stretch before it heads to the Eiffel Tower, according to Saint-Denis mayor Mathieu Hanotin.

He will be joined by some French celebrities in the final stretch, including actress Laetitia Casta and rapper MC Solaar, according to the Athletic.

NBC earlier announced that Snoop Dogg was going to be a commentator during the games.

The entertainer will be a part of Primetime in Paris, joining host Mike Tirico to report on attending Olympic competitions, visiting with Olympic athletes and their friends and families and exploring the "unique sights and sounds that only Paris has to offer."