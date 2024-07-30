3 Suspects Arrested, 2 More Wanted in 'Targeted' Murder of Rapper Julio Foolio

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the "targeted gang-related" murder of Florida rapper Julio Foolio, and police are on the hunt for two more.

The 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Charles Jones, was shot to death outside a Home 2 Suites in Tampa, Florida, June 23, according to police.

"The motive for this homicide is tied to an ongoing feud spanning years between Charles Jones' 6 Block gang and two rival gangs, ATK and 1200 allied together," said police.

Alicia Andrews, 21; Isaiah Chance, 21; and Sean Gathright, 18, were arrested and charged with premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm; and conspiracy to commit premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with Jones' alleged slaying. Gathright was also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Rashad Murphy, 30, and Davion Murphy, 27, remain at large and are wanted for murder.

"These criminals decided to bring their fight to Hillsborough County. Let me be clear, the feud ends here," Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. "My office will vigorously prosecute each of these defendants to ensure they are held accountable for the calculated murder of Charles Jones."

Authorities allege Chance and Andrews followed Jones and his entourage to two separate locations until they ended up in the hotel parking lot the night of the alleged murder. At each location, Chance allegedly phoned for backup, and a second car arrived.

Once at Home 2 Suites, the Murphys and Gathright exited the second vehicle and allegedly fired on Jones and three others. Jones died on the scene.

"The feud between 6 Block and its rival gangs ATK and 1200 has spanned over a decade with dozens of murders by and against both sides," said police. "It was apparent the suspects worked together acting in concert to actively hunt, and ultimately kill, Charles Jones as a part of this gang feud."

Chance is a documented member of ATK and the Murphys are associated with the 1200 gang, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 873-TIPS.