Minn. Gov. Walz Targets 'Weird' Trump

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is targeting the Trump ticket with a new assault strategy: dubbing the candidates "weird."

The two-term governor, seen as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, said he calls it like he sees it.

"These guys are just weird," Walz, 60, said last week on MSNBC's Morning Joe, referring to Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance. "They're running for He-Man Woman Haters Club or something," he joked.

"Their policies are what destroyed rural America," Walz added.

They've divided us there in our exam rooms," he added. They're telling us what books to read ... You look at what they're [Trump] talking about. They went right to division."

Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday, Walz doubled down on his now-viral remarks.

"Listen to the guy, he noted, referring to Trump, "he's talking about Hannibal Lecter and shocking sharks and just whatever crazy thing pops into his mind."

He added: "My observation on this is: have you ever seen the guy laugh? That seems very weird to me, that an adult can go through six-and-a-half years of being in the public eye, if he has laughed, it's at someone, not with someone," Walz continued. "That is weird behavior."

Kamala Harris' campaign seems to be testing out Walz's "weird" strategy, with even the Harris campaign getting behind the movement.

In campaign statement issued Thursday on the TV appearance of a "78-Year-Old Criminal," asked: "After watching Fox News this morning we only have one question, is Donald Trump okay?"

The campaign listed confusing bullet points of its "main takeaways" from Trump's interview, including, "Trump is old and quite weird?"

During an appearance on CBS's Face the Nation Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also got behind the Democrats' new line of attack and accused Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance of being "weird."

"Every day, it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic. Vance seems to be more erratic and more extreme than President Trump," said Schumer.

"And I'll bet President Trump is sitting there scratching his head and wondering, 'Why did I pick this guy?" he added. "The choice may be one of the best things he ever did for Democrats."