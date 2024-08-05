U.S.

U.S.

Hospitality union endorses Harris despite Trump's promise of tax-free tips

Unite Here also pledged to 'knock on over 3.3 million doors' in battleground states

By Bruce Golding
Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns in Atlanta last week ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

A hospitality workers' union endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris' White House bid on Monday — even though former President Donald Trump has promised workers tax-free tips.

The Unite Here labor organization — whose 275,000 members include hotel, gaming and food service workers — also pledged to "knock on over 3.3 million doors" to boost Harris' campaign in the battleground states of Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina and Michigan.

Unite Here officials didn't mention Trump's tax plan, but blasted his "disastrous leadership" while in office and called him a "a hotel and casino owner with a record of labor abuses, who has consistently crossed union picket lines."

"Another Trump presidency would mean four chaotic years of defending against his attacks on unions, working people, immigrants, women, and others," United Here President Gwen Mills said in a prepared statement.

The union's secretary-treasurer, Nia Winston, also said that Harris' "personal story resonates deeply with our members."

As a "woman of color and daughter of immigrants, her journey reflects the diverse fabric of our union, which proudly represents women, people of color, and immigrants," Winston said.

In response, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News: "It's sad that union bosses continue to be puppets for the Democrat Party and are completely out of touch with the workers they are supposed to represent."

Trump announced his plan to exempt tips from federal taxes during a June 9 rally in Nevada, a swing state with the highest concentration of tipped workers in the country, and pledged to "do that right away, first thing in office," the Associated Press reported at the time.

