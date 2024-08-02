Kamala Harris formally secures enough delegate votes for Democratic presidential nomination

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured more than enough Democratic delegate votes to become the party's nominee for president, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday.

Delegates to the Democratic National Convention which convenes in Chicago later this month began voting via email on Thursday.

The voting will continue until Monday evening, but the campaign marked the instant Harris captured a majority of the votes.

"I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee," Harris said on a call with supporters, Associated Press reported.

Harrison tweeted: "Chicago, we're ready to go!! I got the gavel for this year's historic Dem Convention, where we will honor a historic, record-breaking presidency, and celebrate our nominee."

Kamala Harris has secured the delegates to soon become the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/qcDvube5Bu — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 2, 2024

The formal nomination is expected to be finalized by Aug. 7 before the party's convention Aug. 19-22 in part because of an Aug. 7 deadline for candidates appear on the Ohio ballot.

Harris has not yet chosen her running mate.

Her campaign unveiled a new poster Friday to mark the day she captured a majority of Democratic delegates.