Kamala Harris Surges in Polls Against Trump in 4 Battleground States

Vice President Kamala Harris is tied or ahead of former President Donald Trump in three of four battleground states, according to a series of new head-to-head polls released Friday night.

The results represent a dramatic reversal of fortune for Trump, who was leading the race for the White House in all four states before President Joe Biden's surprise July 21 withdrawal and endorsement of his No. 2.

Harris holds a commanding lead in Minnesota that KTSP/SurveyUSA measured at 10 percentage points over Trump, 50% to 40%, while Fox News found she was up by 6 percentage points, 52% to 46%.

The presumptive Democratic nominee kept the same 6-point advantage over her Republican rival when third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy, Jill Stein and Cornel West were included, according to the Fox News poll.

Political analyst Steven Schier of Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, said the results were due to independents, women and suburban voters having "moved to Harris in a big way."

"Right now, Harris is being depicted in much of the media as a shiny new candidate and people like shiny new things, but they also give it a second and third look and that's what will be happening between now and Election Day," he told KTSP.

In Pennsylvania, Harris held a 2-point lead over Trump, 45% to 43%, in a five-way race and they were tied at 49% each in a head-to-head match-up, Fox News said.

Harris and Trump were also tied at 49% each in Michigan, with Trump gaining a 2-point edge, 45% to 43%, when Kennedy, Stein and West were included, according to Fox News.

In Wisconsin, Fox News found that Trump was up by just a single percentage point, 50% to 49%, but his razor-thin margin over Harris turned into a tie at 46% each with the third-party candidates added to the choice.

The Fox News polls had margins of error of 3 points and the margin of error for the KSTP/SurveyUSA poll was 4.4 points.