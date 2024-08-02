Elon Musk created a fake 'register to vote' form to collect voter data to help Trump get elected

People across the U.S. are getting strange ads prompting them to vote. The ad is only 15 seconds long, but starts with a man in bed who gets a video of Donald Trump's attempted assassination. The video ends with a call to action asking the man to register to vote using their website.

The website in the ad that helps people register to vote offers a very different experience for people, depending on where they live.

X and Tesla owner Elon Musk revealed on Jordan Peterson's show that he created the PAC, in an effort to help Trump get elected. His involvement in the PAC has enraged many on social media, leading many to wonder how Musk's actions are even legal.

"I have created a PAC, or a super PAC ... the America PAC," Musk said.

My conversation with @elonmusk. Live today at 3pm ET. https://t.co/RyaZFmvC8i — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 22, 2024

According to CNBC, users from non-competitive states are quickly redirected to registration pages. Those from battleground states, on the other hand, are asked for more details like their age, home address, and cellphone number. After submitting the information, no help is actually given to that person to register to vote.

NEW: Billionaire Elon Musk has created a PAC collecting voter data from those living in key states through an online "register to vote" form that does not directly register people to vote.



All of this in an effort to help Donald Trump become president.https://t.co/1NlzNXPAGG — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) August 2, 2024

Since July, over $800,000 has been spent on ads for the PAC on Instagram, Facebook, Google and YouTube.