Elon Musk created a fake 'register to vote' form to collect voter data to help Trump get elected

"I have created a PAC, or a super PAC ... the America PAC," Musk said

By
Elon Musk Tesla Model Y
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California on March 14, 2019. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

People across the U.S. are getting strange ads prompting them to vote. The ad is only 15 seconds long, but starts with a man in bed who gets a video of Donald Trump's attempted assassination. The video ends with a call to action asking the man to register to vote using their website.

The website in the ad that helps people register to vote offers a very different experience for people, depending on where they live.

X and Tesla owner Elon Musk revealed on Jordan Peterson's show that he created the PAC, in an effort to help Trump get elected. His involvement in the PAC has enraged many on social media, leading many to wonder how Musk's actions are even legal.

"I have created a PAC, or a super PAC ... the America PAC," Musk said.

According to CNBC, users from non-competitive states are quickly redirected to registration pages. Those from battleground states, on the other hand, are asked for more details like their age, home address, and cellphone number. After submitting the information, no help is actually given to that person to register to vote.

Since July, over $800,000 has been spent on ads for the PAC on Instagram, Facebook, Google and YouTube.

Tags
Elon Musk, Donald Trump
