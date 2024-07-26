Singer Grimes Defends Other Woman's Trans Child Against Attacks by Baby Daddy Musk

The Canadian singer Grimes has stepped up to defend a trans teen who's a half-sibling of her own children against a cruel attack by baby daddy Elon Musk.

"I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian," Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) posted on Musk's own social media platform X in defense of his child.

Grimes, mother of three of her own young Musk children, spoke up against his attack on Vivian Jenna Waters, one of six offspring shared by the tech mogul and ex-wife Justine Waters, who were married for eight years.

The women are among a team of actual and hoped-for mates that are part of Musk's vision to help repopulate the world.

Musk attacked Vivian in an interview Monday, saying he considered his child essentially killed by a "woke mind virus" when she sought gender-affirming medical care.

"I was essentially tricked into signing documents," Musk told the Daily Wire, referring to permission papers he signed to allow treatment for Waters.

"This was really before I had any understanding of what was going on, and we had COVID going on, so there was a lot of confusion."

He added: "I lost my son essentially. People promoting this should go to prison."

Musk said he "vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that, and we're making some progress."

His daughter, who severed all ties with Musk two years ago, slammed back at him in an interview on NBC Thursday.

"I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged," said Waters, now 20. "If you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide."

She added: "I would like to emphasize one thing: I am an adult. I am not a child. My life should be defined by my own choices."

Waters complained that her dad was only around about 10% of the time when she was growing up, and was uncaring, narcissistic and "cruel."

She recounted: "He was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel."

Her mom has been "very supportive," said Waters, adding: "I love her a lot."

Grimes has taken on her baby daddy at least once before on a similar topic.

When he tweeted in 2020: "Pronouns suck," she responded in a since-deleted tweet: "I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a [call]. I cannot support hate. Please stop this."

Musk believes a leading problem in the world is a pending population collapse (though demographers disagree), and he's fighting a one-man war to change that.

He has currently fathered at least a dozen children with three women, and is looking for more.

A number of female SpaceX workers told the Wall Street Journal for a story last month that Musk sexually harassed them, and one told the newspaper that her boss wanted him to have his babies.

Musk refused to comment on the story, and SpaceX denied it.

The New York Times reported that Musk has offered his sperm to help populate a colony of humans on Mars, but Musk has denied the report.