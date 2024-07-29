Musk Called Out on His Own Social Media Site for Posting Bogus Election Interference Video

Elon Musk was called out by users of his social media website after he reposted a video that was used to falsely claim boxes of ballots were stolen during Sunday's presidential election in Venezuela.

"This is messed up," the billionaire owner of X, formerly Twitter, told his 192 million followers late Sunday night.

The video clip Musk reposted was quickly taken down but not before other X users tagged Musk's message with a note labeled, "Readers added context they thought people might want to know."

The note said it was "clear" that the boxes being carried in the video off held air conditioners and not ballots.

"A look at the original post shows Venezuelans in the comments corroborating this information," the note added.

X users also blasted Musk in some of the 13,000 replies to his remark, which was reported by Mediaite.

"Stop spreading fake news Elon!" one wrote, while another said, "These are air conditioners. Arent you an engineer?"

Last month, Musk also shared a video clip that used artificial intelligence to mimic the voice of Vice President Kamala Harris saying in part that "Joe Biden finally exposed his senility" during his June 27 debate against former President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported at the time.

After California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X that videos "like this one should be illegal," Musk shot back, saying that a "renowned world authority" with a vulgar, made-up name told him "parody is legal in America."