Trump reveals Mark Zuckerberg called after assassination attempt, said he's not voting Democrat in 2024

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from the heads of the largest tech firms on the dangers of child sexual exploitation on social media. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump on Friday told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that Mark Zuckerberg "called him a few times" after his assassination attempt to apologize and say he's supporting Democrats in 2024.

Trump said Zuckerberg "apologized" and admitted that Meta and Instagram had "made a mistake" in terms of censoring the photos of him with his fist in the air moments after the assassination attempt.

"He called me after the event," Trump said to Bartiromo. "And he said 'that was really amazing it was very brave' and he actually announced he wasn't going to support a democrat." According to Trump, Zuckerberg felt unable to support the democratic party "because he respected [Trump] for what he did that day."

The comments follow Zuckerberg calling Trump "badass" for surviving the assassination attempt at a rally last month. At the time he said he would not endorse Trump for president, however.

Zuckerberg has yet to respond to Trump's claims in the new Fox Business interview.

