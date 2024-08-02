Trump reveals Mark Zuckerberg called after assassination attempt, said he's not voting Democrat in 2024

Former President Donald Trump on Friday told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that Mark Zuckerberg "called him a few times" after his assassination attempt to apologize and say he's supporting Democrats in 2024.

Trump said Zuckerberg "apologized" and admitted that Meta and Instagram had "made a mistake" in terms of censoring the photos of him with his fist in the air moments after the assassination attempt.

Trump says Zuckerberg called him after the assassination attempt & he won’t be trying to help Democrats win in 2024 as in 2020 pic.twitter.com/i9LKyqHwmV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 2, 2024

"He called me after the event," Trump said to Bartiromo. "And he said 'that was really amazing it was very brave' and he actually announced he wasn't going to support a democrat." According to Trump, Zuckerberg felt unable to support the democratic party "because he respected [Trump] for what he did that day."

The comments follow Zuckerberg calling Trump "badass" for surviving the assassination attempt at a rally last month. At the time he said he would not endorse Trump for president, however.

Zuckerberg has yet to respond to Trump's claims in the new Fox Business interview.