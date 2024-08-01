World

Donald Trump calls the hostage swap deal an ‘embarrassment'

Trump made the comment on his Truth Social platform

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had some harsh words regarding Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan that were released from Russian custody as part of a prisoner swap, calling the swap an "embarrassment".

The release was part of a six-nation deal that has also been called the largest prisoner swap ever made between Washington and Moscow since the Cold War.

In a speech from the White House State Dining Room, Biden was asked what he thought about Trump claiming he could've done the exchange without giving anything up in return. Biden responded with: "Why didn't he do it when he was president?"

Trump took to his social platform, Truth Social, to say the swap deal was an "embarrassment," but more specifically that "Our 'negotiators' are always an embarrassment."

Without providing any context or references to what he was talking about, Trump claimed that he "got back many hostages, and gave the opposing Country NOTHING" because "That's the way it should be."


24 adults and minors were part of the swap. It included prisoners held in the U.S., Poland, Slovenia, Germany, Belarus and Russia.

