Trump wants to create jobs by building an oil pipeline 'through a very poor section of New York'

Former President Donald Trump floated a new job-creating energy proposal during a Fox Business appearance Friday morning: building an oil pipeline through a poor New York neighborhood.

Trump sat with Fox host Maria Bartiromo on her show "Mornings With Maria" to discuss his economic policies and how they are different from Vice President Kamala Harris' policies. Despite claiming he didn't have enough time in the day to go over all the differences between their plans, Trump emphasized "we're going to lower our prices of energy."

"We have more liquid gold, as I call it, under our feet than Saudi Arabia," Trump said. "We're going to be energy dominant. We're going to make a fortune. We're going to supply it all over Europe, all over the world. We're going to be double, triple what they're doing. We're going to have tremendous energy."

Trump went on to claim "people in New England pay some of the highest prices in the world because we don't have a pipeline," and blamed New York.

"We don't have a pipeline because New York won't let a pipeline go through a very poor section of New York where they need the jobs."

The interview also included Trump discussing using crypto to pay off the US debt with China and Trump echoing past claims that his White House COVID-19 policies saved "a hundred million lives" worldwide.