U.S.

U.S.

Trump wants to create jobs by building an oil pipeline 'through a very poor section of New York'

Trump wants to create jobs by building an oil pipeline 'through a very poor section of New York'

By
Trump on Philly
Donald Trump praised "detailed plans" by the conservative Heritage Foundation for his "movement" but recently disavowed knowing anything about its Project 2025 manifesto. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump floated a new job-creating energy proposal during a Fox Business appearance Friday morning: building an oil pipeline through a poor New York neighborhood.

Trump sat with Fox host Maria Bartiromo on her show "Mornings With Maria" to discuss his economic policies and how they are different from Vice President Kamala Harris' policies. Despite claiming he didn't have enough time in the day to go over all the differences between their plans, Trump emphasized "we're going to lower our prices of energy."

"We have more liquid gold, as I call it, under our feet than Saudi Arabia," Trump said. "We're going to be energy dominant. We're going to make a fortune. We're going to supply it all over Europe, all over the world. We're going to be double, triple what they're doing. We're going to have tremendous energy."

Trump went on to claim "people in New England pay some of the highest prices in the world because we don't have a pipeline," and blamed New York.

"We don't have a pipeline because New York won't let a pipeline go through a very poor section of New York where they need the jobs."

The interview also included Trump discussing using crypto to pay off the US debt with China and Trump echoing past claims that his White House COVID-19 policies saved "a hundred million lives" worldwide.

Read more
Tags
Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Fox News
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics