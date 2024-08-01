U.S.

Sex trafficking operations busted at San Diego Comic-Con Convention

'Sex traffickers capitalize on large-scale events to exploit their victims for profit'

By Nina Joudeh
Comic Con
A panel discussion is held during the 2019 Comic Con Convention. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC

Police arrested 14 people and rescued 10 victims during a sex trafficking sting using the San Diego Comic-Con Convention as a cover.

The San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force says it carried out operations between July 25 and July 27..

"Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large-scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The operation focused on targeting sex buyers as well as recovering potential victims of sex trafficking while arresting those responsible.

Law enforcement worked undercover as sex buyers in order to spot and contact victims through advertisements aiming to solicit sex.

"Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights and a crime that requires a concerted and unified response," said Special Agent in Charge Nicholas Carter.

The three-day operation resulted in the arrests of the 14 sex buyers and the rescue of nine adult victims and one 16-year-old juvenile.

"There is no more insidious crime than human trafficking," said San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez.

"The coercion and violence which enslaves people for profit and places them into forced labor or sex is criminal."

Tags
San diego, California, Comic-Con, Sex trafficking, Human rights
