U.S.

U.S.

Trump Questions if Kamala Harris Is Really Black in Room Full of Black Journalists

Some in the crowd jeered comments by the former president

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Donald Trump at NABJ
Donald Trump appeared at the NABJ. NABJ
Donald Trump
Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump answers questions during the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago, Illinois, on July 31, 2024. KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump had tense exchanges during a forum at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

ABC News senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott started with a long list of comments that the former president has made over the years about people of color including calling Black journalists "losers" and "stupid" before asking why they should trust him.

Trump responded, "I've never been asked a question in such a horrible manner. You don't even say, 'Hello, how are you?'"

"It was a rude introduction," Trump said. "It's disgraceful. I came here in good spirits. I love the black population of this country. I've done so much for the Black population of this country."

Then he complained about his Democratic opponent not being there.

"You invited me under false pretenses," Trump said before complaining that he had to wait a half hour for the event to start due to the organization's equipment problems.

He was jeered by some in the crowd when he went on to say that he was the best president for Black Americans since Lincoln.

And when Trump was asked if he thought Kamala Harris was only on the ticket because she was black, Trump responded that he didn't know she was black until a few years ago when he said "She turned Black."

He suggested that someone "should look into" why she was calling herself Black.

Trump noted that many of the journalists in the room were Black and repeated a claim that illegal immigrants are coming to take jobs from Blacks.

The event was cut short due to a late start. The panel said they were working to host an event with Kamala Harris before the election.

Read more
Tags
Chicago, Donald Trump
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics