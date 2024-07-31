Trump Questions if Kamala Harris Is Really Black in Room Full of Black Journalists

Former President Donald Trump had tense exchanges during a forum at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

ABC News senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott started with a long list of comments that the former president has made over the years about people of color including calling Black journalists "losers" and "stupid" before asking why they should trust him.

Trump responded, "I've never been asked a question in such a horrible manner. You don't even say, 'Hello, how are you?'"

"It was a rude introduction," Trump said. "It's disgraceful. I came here in good spirits. I love the black population of this country. I've done so much for the Black population of this country."

Then he complained about his Democratic opponent not being there.

"You invited me under false pretenses," Trump said before complaining that he had to wait a half hour for the event to start due to the organization's equipment problems.

He was jeered by some in the crowd when he went on to say that he was the best president for Black Americans since Lincoln.

And when Trump was asked if he thought Kamala Harris was only on the ticket because she was black, Trump responded that he didn't know she was black until a few years ago when he said "She turned Black."

He suggested that someone "should look into" why she was calling herself Black.

Trump noted that many of the journalists in the room were Black and repeated a claim that illegal immigrants are coming to take jobs from Blacks.

The event was cut short due to a late start. The panel said they were working to host an event with Kamala Harris before the election.