Evan Gershkovich released by Russia in prisoner swap with US

The Wall Street Reporter and ex-Marine Paul Whelan are among 4 people freed

By Mark Moore
Gershkovich one year in Russia
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, shown in a Moscow courtroom in February, on Friday marked a year being detained in Russia on espionage charges. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter held in Russia since being arrested in 2023, is on his way back to the United States after being released as part of a massive prisoner swap, President Biden announced on Thursday.

Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan have been freed as part of the deal. Both men were held on espionage charges.

Also released were Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimire Kara-Murza.

"The deal that secured their freedom was a feat of diplomacy. All told, we've negotiated the release of 16 people from Russia-including five Germans and seven Russian citizens who were political prisoners in their own country," President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Under the deal, the United States will return prisoners to Russia.

President Biden said he hoped to greet the former prisoners when they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

He called the negotiations that led to their freedom as "difficult" when talking to reporters at the White House.

