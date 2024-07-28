Entertainment

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr. To Star as 'Doctor Doom' in Next Marvel Movies: 'New Mask, Same Task'

The Oscar-winner appeared in costume at the San Diego Comic-Con

By Bruce Golding
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. gestures during an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. is switching sides in the comic-book battle of good vs. evil.

The "Iron Man" actor will portray super villian "Doctor Doom" in the next two "Avengers" movies, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed Saturday at the San Diego Comic-Con event, according to People.

Downey, 59, emerged wearing Doctor Doom's trademark green hood and metal mask, surrounded by a crew of similarly attired actors.

"New mask, same task," he said after dramatically removing the face shield. "What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters."

Downey, who in March won an Oscar for best supporting actor in "Oppenheimer," helped launch the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe with his starring role in 2008's "Iron Man."

He has since reprised the character in two sequels and seven other Marvel movies, earning a total of $50 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

But Iron Man and his alter ego, fictional billionaire industrialist Tony Stark, died after saving the universe in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the latest installment in the blockbuster franchise.

The upcoming features will be titled "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," and are scheduled for release in May 2026 and May 2025, noted the Hollywood Reporter.

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who've co-directed four Marvel movies, will return to supervise "Doomsday," Feige said.

Read more
Tags
Robert Downey Jr., Iron man, Marvel, Movies
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics