Robert Downey Jr. To Star as 'Doctor Doom' in Next Marvel Movies: 'New Mask, Same Task'

Robert Downey Jr. is switching sides in the comic-book battle of good vs. evil.

The "Iron Man" actor will portray super villian "Doctor Doom" in the next two "Avengers" movies, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed Saturday at the San Diego Comic-Con event, according to People.

Downey, 59, emerged wearing Doctor Doom's trademark green hood and metal mask, surrounded by a crew of similarly attired actors.

"New mask, same task," he said after dramatically removing the face shield. "What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters."

Downey, who in March won an Oscar for best supporting actor in "Oppenheimer," helped launch the so-called Marvel Cinematic Universe with his starring role in 2008's "Iron Man."

He has since reprised the character in two sequels and seven other Marvel movies, earning a total of $50 million, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

But Iron Man and his alter ego, fictional billionaire industrialist Tony Stark, died after saving the universe in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the latest installment in the blockbuster franchise.

The upcoming features will be titled "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," and are scheduled for release in May 2026 and May 2025, noted the Hollywood Reporter.

Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who've co-directed four Marvel movies, will return to supervise "Doomsday," Feige said.