Severed Trump Head Raises Eyebrows at Green Day's DC Concert

Green Day is trending on social media after a fan threw a Trump mask with the word "idiot" written across the forehead while Billie Joe Armstrong held it up to the crowd and roared.

The iconic band kicked off the North American leg of their "Saviors Tour" on Monday at Nationals Park, according to Ticket News.

Armstrong took it one step further when he changed the lyrics in the song "American Idiot" from "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda" to "I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda," in an obvious reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

On Tuesday, some right-wing commentators raged against the display

Conservatives expressed distaste for Armstrong's actions, deeming them insensitive in light of the assassination attempt on the former president just two weeks prior.

Former state legislator and congressman Tim Burchett posted, "Green Day used to be anti-establishment; now they are the establishment."

Another said, "Time to Boycott Green Day. Utter Trash."

Others rallied around the band, showing support for the group, which has a long history of protesting against right-wing politics.

Their song "American Idiot" was actually written in reaction to American politics in the early 2000s during George W. Bush's presidency.

One user laughed at the brewing chaos online, writing, "MAGA chuds realizing that Green Day is liberal and anti-Trump in 2024 will never not be hilarious to me."

While another Green Day fan gave his support to Vice President Kamala Harris while expressing: "Green Day will forever be one of my favorite bands of all time. Billy Joe Calls out MAGA No, we are NOT a part of a MAGA agenda, and we're NOT going back!"