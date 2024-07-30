'Ashamed' Head of Secret Service Testifies on Trump Assassination Attempt

The acting director of the Secret Service addressed a Senate committee about the failures in security at a Pennslyvania rally where former president Donald Trump was shot.

Acting Director Ronald Rowe sounded angry at times over what he has discovered about preparations for the event.

Rowe said he visited the shooting site shortly after being named to the post a week ago.

Rowe said he went onto the roof of the building where the gunman shot from and laid in the prone position looking at the site of the stage.

"What I saw made me ashamed," Rowe said in opening remarks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. "I can not defend why that roof was better secured."

Rowe was much more open with lawmakers than the prior head of the department testifited in front of a House committee.

Kimberly Cheatle repeatedly said she didn't want to answer questions as an investiation continues when she testified at a House Oversight Committee.

There were bipartian calls for her to resign or be fired. She stepped down from her post the next day.