Air Canada Flight Attendant Screams at Passenger Who Asks for Blanket

An Air Canada flight was canceled after an incident involving a flight attendant and a passenger.

It happened on a Montreal-bound flight from Casablanca, Morocco last Friday.

Viral footage of the incident shows the flight attendant yelling at a passenger who had reportedly asked for a blanket.

The attendant yelled in both French and English. At one point she said, "You will behave, or we will get off!"

"I'll tell the captain right away. Yes or no?" she continued.

The passenger then asks to speak to the captain directly; however, the attendant responds with, "I don't want no bullying against my crew."

Stress levels are quite high in the sky these days : An Air Canada flight from Casablanca (CMN) to Montreal (YUL) was canceled due to the inappropriate behavior of a flight attendant on July 26, 2024.



In a statement to CVT News, Air Canada said that a flight with a different crew would depart from Casablanca to Montreal on Saturday.

Spokesperson Christophe Hennebell added, "We are taking this incident very seriously. It is under review, and we will take appropriate action. We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada."

Air Canada said it was offering passengers compensation for the inconvenience due to the flight being canceled.