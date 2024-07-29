U.S.

U.S.

United Flight Diverted After Pilot Reports 'Biohazard' When Passenger Suffers Medical 'Issue,' Crew Vomits

'I talked to the crew and it sounds like it's quite bad back there, 'crew vomiting, and passengers asking for masks,' pilot can be heard telling air traffic controllers

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
United Airlines' Flight Attendant Standards Lead To Lawsuit; Plaintiffs Claim Certain Flights Only Accept Thin White Blondes
A newly painted United Airlines jet is seen in this UAL handout photograph from its corporate headquarters February 19, 2004 in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. United Airlines has unveiled new colors for their jets as they start a new advertising campaign. United Airlines via Getty Images

A United Airlines flight was diverted Sunday due to what the pilot called a "biohazard" as crew members began vomiting after a passenger suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.

United Airlines Flight 2477, which took off from Houston Sunday morning for Boston, was diverted to Dulles International Airport after a passenger experienced a "medical issue," the airline said in a statement Sunday.

United's website initially described the reason for the diversion as an "urgent customer situation," reported WCVB-TV in Boston.

In an audio recording, the flight's pilot can be heard telling air traffic controllers that there was a "biohazard" onboard.

"I talked to the crew and it sounds like it's quite bad back there, it's still really bad," he says. "The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks."

He added: "Especially with this being a biohazard, I think we need to get this plane on the ground ASAP."

Officials at Dulles, however, said that none of the 155 passengers or six crew members required treatment at the airport.

The United statement after the diversion said that "aircraft is undergoing a thorough deep clean, and we are working to get customers to Boston as soon as possible."

No immediate details of the medical emergency or suspected cause of the reported vomiting were released.

The flight eventually took off Sunday evening and landed in Boston close to 8 p.m.

Read more
Tags
United Airlines, Boston, Air travel
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics