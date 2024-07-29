United Flight Diverted After Pilot Reports 'Biohazard' When Passenger Suffers Medical 'Issue,' Crew Vomits

A United Airlines flight was diverted Sunday due to what the pilot called a "biohazard" as crew members began vomiting after a passenger suffered an undisclosed medical emergency.

United Airlines Flight 2477, which took off from Houston Sunday morning for Boston, was diverted to Dulles International Airport after a passenger experienced a "medical issue," the airline said in a statement Sunday.

United's website initially described the reason for the diversion as an "urgent customer situation," reported WCVB-TV in Boston.

In an audio recording, the flight's pilot can be heard telling air traffic controllers that there was a "biohazard" onboard.

"I talked to the crew and it sounds like it's quite bad back there, it's still really bad," he says. "The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks."

He added: "Especially with this being a biohazard, I think we need to get this plane on the ground ASAP."

Officials at Dulles, however, said that none of the 155 passengers or six crew members required treatment at the airport.

The United statement after the diversion said that "aircraft is undergoing a thorough deep clean, and we are working to get customers to Boston as soon as possible."

No immediate details of the medical emergency or suspected cause of the reported vomiting were released.

The flight eventually took off Sunday evening and landed in Boston close to 8 p.m.