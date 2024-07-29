3-Year-Old Fatally Mauled by 2 Dogs at Minnesota Home

The family of a 3-year-old boy fatally mauled by a pair of DOGS at a Minnesota home said he will donate his organs before doctors take him off life support.

Loved ones will gather Monday night to say goodbye to Covil Allen during a hospital honor walk, according to a GoFundMe campaign aimed at raising money for the boy's funeral costs.

"This will honor Covil's life and save more children's lives in hopes that no other parent has to endure the pain that they are experiencing right now," the description read.

Covil was brutally attacked by two dogs at a Brooklyn Park, Minnesota home July 19.

According to a search warrant, the toddler and his family were at the home because "there was going to be a sale of dogs," and they planned to buy one, WCCO-TV reported.

When the dogs pounced on Covil, several people tried to save him.

"There were adults in the area that started to defend the 3-year-old by using hammers and pickaxes to get the dogs off," the warrant read.

Responding officers saw the dogs "actively attacking" Covil and shot both dogs. One died at the scene, and another surviving dog was subsequently put down, said police, according to the outlet.

The boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Covil's mother, Tasha Allen, was also attacked during the incident and has undergone several surgeries to her arms and legs, according to the fundraiser.

The incident remains under investigation. It's unclear what charges, if any, the dog owners may face.

Police refered to the dogs as pit bulls but the GoFundMe said they were bulldogs.