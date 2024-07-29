U.S.

U.S.

WATCH: Hero Rescuer Saves Dog, Puppies Abandoned Amid Raging California Wildfire

A heartwarming video shows the four puppies trotting ahead of their clearly exhausted mother

By Bruce Golding
Heroic dog rescue
Sheriff's Deputy Trevor Skaggs holds the four Rottweiller puppies he rescued, along with their mother, from a remote area near Campbellville, Calif., on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Butte County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A heroic sheriff's deputy rescued a Rottweiler and her four puppies after they were abandoned while residents fled a raging wildfire in a remote area of Northern California.

A heartwarming video posted on social media on Sunday shows the four puppies trotting ahead of their clearly exhausted mother on a dirt road as they trailed deputy Trevor Skaggs to a waiting helicopter following the three-day ordeal.

The dogs' owner had to leave the pets behind after the truck carrying them broke down during the evacuation Wednesday evening, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The unidentified owner told authorities where the truck was parked in a remote area near Campbellville but a rescue couldn't be attempted at the time due to the blaze, the sheriff's office said.

On Saturday, Skaggs, a member of the sheriff's Search and Rescue team, was flown by helicopter and dropped off nearby.

He then ran 1 1/2 miles to the truck and "found the puppies and mother alive, but tired and very thirsty," according to the sheriff's office.

"Unfortunately, the puppies' father was found to have not survived," the statement said.

Skaggs gave the mother and her puppies water and pieces of a protein bar, then coaxed them into following him back to the chopper.

"The puppies and their mother were then flown to the Chico Airport and are now being cared for by members of the North Valley Animal Disaster Group," the sheriff's office said. "It's been a horrific few days for our community and we are grateful to be able to share this amazing story.

The blaze, dubbed the Park Fire, erupted Wednesday afternoon and covered more than 368,000 acres with just 12% contained as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It's the state's largest wildfire of the 2024 season and has been blamed on Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, who allegedly pushed a burning car into a gully at Upper Bidwell Park in Chico.

Stout, who has previous convictions for child sex crimes and robbery, was arrested early Thursday and was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Read more
Tags
HERO, Rescue, Dogs, Wildfire
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics