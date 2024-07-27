WATCH: 'Firenado' Churns As California Wildfire Explodes to 307,000 Acres

A virtual tornado of flames and smoke was recorded churning across the Northern California landscape as a massive, arson-sparked wildfire engulfed more than 307,000 acres early Saturday morning.

The so-called Park Fire in Butte and Tehama counties north of Sacramento was zero percent contained as of around 5:20 a.m., according to the California State Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The out-of-control fire "continues to burn aggressively due to steep terrain and winds." Nearly 2,500 firefighters were battling the blaze, with numerous air tankers "flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow," CalFire said.

Flames have consumed more than 130 building.The fire's intensity and rapid spread led officials to compare it to the nearby 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people and destroyed 11,000 homes, according to the Associated Press.

A stunning cellphone video clip posted on social media early Saturday morning showed a funnel-shaped plume of flames, smoke and embers swirling across a road in the dark, according to the NorCal Skywarn ham radio club, which called it a "rare firenado."

The rare #Firenado at the #Parkfire near #Chico where the winds from the fire 🔥 make a #Tornado and the fire looks to be crawling across the road from one side to the other. 7.26.24 📸 Mike Forster , CPN31 #CAWx #FireWx pic.twitter.com/b8NrX0l5Ja — NorCal Skywarn 🇺🇸 (@NorCal_Skywarn) July 27, 2024

CalFire also posted a webcam clip of a huge vortex of flames and smoke rising over a heavily forested area during daylight on Friday. "Take a moment to watch this powerful video and consider how you and your family are prepared for the threat of wildfire," CalFire Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler wrote.

The #Parkfire in Butte County has now surpassed 164,000 acres. Take a moment to watch this powerful video and consider how you and your family are prepared for the threat of wildfire. For more information on the Park Fire visit: https://t.co/f2Jx3YA3kh pic.twitter.com/RiWlxhTLan — CAL FIRE Chief (@CALFIRE_CHIEF) July 26, 2024

The Park Fire, now the largest of the 2024 season, started Wednesday when Ronnie Dean Stout, 42, allegedly pushed a burning car into a gully in Chico, which is surrounded by a series of national forests.

Stout, who allegedly calmly blended in with others fleeing the scene, was arrested and was being held without bail pending arraignment on Monday, AP reported.