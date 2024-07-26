Wildfire Wipes Out Much of Canadian Tourist Town

A swift-moving wildfire ravaging through Jasper, Canada has wiped out nearly half of the popular tourist town.

In an emotional update Thursday, Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith estimated "30 to 50%" of buildings had been destroyed since the fire broke out Monday.

"There is no denying that this is the worst nightmare for any community," she said, according to the BBC.

"We are some of the last travelers to see Jasper in its full beauty – it will be a very long time before it will recover. It's utterly devastating for them all and my heart is breaking," BBC Wendy Hurrell reported from the scene.

There were no reports of injuries, however, 25,000 visitors and residents were forced to flee from the beloved tourist destination in the Canadian Rockies when powerful winds triggered the fire caused by a lightning storm.

"The destruction and loss that many of you are facing and feeling is beyond description and comprehension, my deepest sympathies go out to each of you," Mayor Richard Ireland said in a statement, in part, on the town's website.

He added, "Your resilience and strength have always been the backbone of our community. In the coming days and weeks, we will rally together, support one another, and begin the daunting process of recovery."

On Friday, officials confirmed, "All critical infrastructure in Jasper was successfully protected including the hospital, emergency services building, both elementary and junior/senior schools, activity center and wastewater treatment plant," according to an update on X.

Approximately 89,000 acres have so far burned.