Trump's 'Last Vote' Speech Is 'Vow to End Democracy,' Warns Harris Camp

Donald Trump's chilling address to Christians to only vote one last time because then then it will be "fixed" was a "vow to end democracy," Kamala Harris' campaign warned this weekend.

Trump's startling remark has ignited a backlash of concern that a U.S. presidential candidate would encourage Americans never to bother voting again.

"Christians, get out and vote. Just this time," Trump said Friday at the Believers' Summit, hosted by the conservative Christian advocacy group Turning Point Action, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"You won't have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what? It'll be fixed, it'll be fine. You won't have to vote anymore," Trump said.

He reiterated: "In four years, you don't have to vote again. We'll have it fixed so good, you're not going to have to vote."

Trump: You have to get out and vote. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore.. In four years, you won’t have to vote again. pic.twitter.com/DBGcBr3Wht — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

Harris campaign spokesperson James Singer said in a statement Saturday: "When Vice President Harris says this election is about freedom she means it. Our democracy is under assault by criminal Donald Trump."

After the "last election Trump lost, he sent a mob to overturn the results. This campaign, he has promised violence if he loses, the end of our elections if he wins, and the termination of the Constitution to empower him to be a dictator to enact his dangerous Project 2025 agenda on America," the statement added.

Several other Democrats slammed the ominous speech.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called Trump's comments "terrifying."

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) warned on X: "The only way 'you won't have to vote anymore' is if Donald Trump becomes a dictator,"

This. Is. Terrifying. We cannot let this be the case. https://t.co/5QKCjqAEeJ — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) July 27, 2024

The only way “you won’t have to vote anymore” is if Donald Trump becomes a dictator. https://t.co/wrjNCAUxs6 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) July 27, 2024

This year democracy is on the ballot, and if we are to save it, we must vote against authoritarianism.



Here Trump helpfully reminds us that the alternative is never having the chance to vote again. https://t.co/eQqYdtm61D — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) July 27, 2024

The disgraced former president said he would be a dictator on day one, called for the Constitution to be terminated — and last night, he doubled down on his vow to end Democracy.



We’ll unite around @KamalaHarris to stop him — because we’re not going back! -NP https://t.co/cPLpV58qqy — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 27, 2024

Trump's campaign spokeperson said that Trump's vote comment was about "uniting this country and bringing prosperity to every American."

Trump, however, did not mention "unity" in his speech.

Trump earlier this year said in an interview that he will not be a dictator "except for day one."

Project 2025, a manual for extremist policy changes created by the conservative Heritage Foundation and planned for the Trump administration, aims to launch several programs the first day of his potential presidency. That's why Trump referred to being a dictator on "day one," an insider source told the New Yorker in an article last week.

Trump and his Project 2025 allies expect protests if he wins the White House and plan to create a national police force of U.S. troops to quell the expected discord, the magazine reported.