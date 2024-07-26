Vice President Harris Closing Gap with Former President Trump: Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris is in a statistical tie with Donald Trump, according to a new poll, and has gained ground among voters compared to the survey's results from earlier this month that show President Joe Biden trailing the former president by six percentage points.

Trump leads Harris 48% to 47% among likely voters and 48% to 46% among registered voters in a New York Times/Siena College poll taken after Biden announced he was ending his 2024 campaign.

The poll, taken between July 22-24, has a 3.3 percentage point margin of error.

Democrats are also coalescing around Harris, with 79% of her party saying she should receive the nomination and only 14% saying she shouldn't, the poll found.

And 70% say the party should "unite" behind Harris, while 27% favor a competitive nomination process.

The poll also has good news for Trump.

His favorability rating has risen to 48% among voters, a 5 point increase since the last poll that conducted before his assassination attempt at a campaign rally July 13 in Butler, Pa.

The poll also found that the vice president's favorability rating is climbing, going from 36% in February to 46% in the latest survey.

At the same time, Biden's favorability rating has been falling, hitting 43% in the latest poll.

Asked about the president's decision to quit the race, 65% strongly approve and 22% somewhat approve. Only 9% either somewhat or strongly disapprove.