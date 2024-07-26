U.S.

U.S.

Vice President Harris Closing Gap with Former President Trump: Poll

It shows Harris and Trump are in a statistical dead heat now that Biden has dropped out of the 2024 campaign.

By Mark Moore
Harris/Trump polls
Vice President Kamala Harris, shown speaking to the American Federal of Teachers in Houston on Thursday, has gained ground against former President Donald Trump in a new poll. Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
Harris/Trump poll
Comp image of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris Brandon Bell, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris is in a statistical tie with Donald Trump, according to a new poll, and has gained ground among voters compared to the survey's results from earlier this month that show President Joe Biden trailing the former president by six percentage points.

Trump leads Harris 48% to 47% among likely voters and 48% to 46% among registered voters in a New York Times/Siena College poll taken after Biden announced he was ending his 2024 campaign.

The poll, taken between July 22-24, has a 3.3 percentage point margin of error.

Democrats are also coalescing around Harris, with 79% of her party saying she should receive the nomination and only 14% saying she shouldn't, the poll found.

And 70% say the party should "unite" behind Harris, while 27% favor a competitive nomination process.

The poll also has good news for Trump.

His favorability rating has risen to 48% among voters, a 5 point increase since the last poll that conducted before his assassination attempt at a campaign rally July 13 in Butler, Pa.

The poll also found that the vice president's favorability rating is climbing, going from 36% in February to 46% in the latest survey.

At the same time, Biden's favorability rating has been falling, hitting 43% in the latest poll.

Asked about the president's decision to quit the race, 65% strongly approve and 22% somewhat approve. Only 9% either somewhat or strongly disapprove.

Read more
Tags
Kamala Harris, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics