Elderly Serial Flasher Strikes Again in Indiana

A 91-year-old man accused of exposing himself to teenage girls at an Indiana Target store reportedly has a history of similar incidents.

Edward Clarence Uhles, 91, was charged this week with felony display of matter harmful to minors and public indecency, the Muncie Star Press reported.

The affidavit stated that Uhles had displayed his genitalia to the girls.

Target employees identified him after an indecent exposure at another Target store last year. Uhles is awaiting trial in the previous incident.

Uhles was charged back in 2016 for allegedly repeatedly exposing himself at the Muncie Target store, the paper reported.

He pleaded guilty in 2018 to public indecency and was given a suspended sentence.