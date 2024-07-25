U.S.

U.S.

North Carolina Man Shoots 3 Tree Workers Before Officers Shoot Him: Cops

The suspect was previously convicted of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon against his brother in 2021, according to prosecutors

By Tristan Balagtas
North Carolina Man Shoots 3 Tree Workers Before Officers Shoot Him: Cops
Lucas Murphy, 36, has been charged with three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, according to prosecutors. Yancey County Sheriff's Office

A North Carolina man accused of shooting three tree workers engaged in a shootout with cops before he was subsequently taken into custody.

Lucas Murphy, 36, has been charged with three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, according to prosecutors.

It's unclear if he entered a plea to the charges.

Murphy allegedly fired on a trio of tree workers clearing the way for a local power company in Green Mountain, North Carolina Wednesday, inflicting serious injuries on all three victims.

Responding officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect and shot him, resulting in Murphy's disarming and arrest.

"I want to start out by saying that my thoughts and prayers are with the Asplundh victims of today's shooting for a speedy recovery," Yancey County Sheriff Shane Hilliard said in a statement. "I am so proud of my incredible deputies and dispatchers! They did an awesome job responding and getting the situation under control quickly."

Murphy was previously convicted of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon against his brother in 2021, according to prosecutors. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail.

Read more
Tags
Trees, North Carolina, Shooting, Police shooting, Crime, Assault
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics