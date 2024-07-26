U.S.

U.S.

California Woman Arrested for Stabbing Wife to Death with Samurai Sword: Cops

Weichien Huang also lashed her mother-in-law who managed to wrestle the sword away from her

By Mark Moore
Home Owner Stabs Man Through Door With 3-Foot Samurai Sword During Argument
An altercation at a residence ended up with one man skewered by a samurai sword. The victim bled to death because of stab to gut. Marc Bach/Pixabay

A 44-year-old California woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her wife to death with a Samurai sword and wounded her mother-in-law.

Weichien Huang is accused of attacking Chen Chen Fei, 47, and Fei's mother about 3:30 p.m. last Thursday in their Los Angeles County home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The couple had been in a fight before the attack, authorities said.

The mother-in-law, who was not identified, was able to wrestle the sword away from Huang despite her injuries and run outside to find help.

She is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Fei's body was found in the home.

Huang has been charged with murder.

Police said that no further information on the case was available at this time.

Read more
Tags
California
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics